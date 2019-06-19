Sydney's Knox Grammar School has announced Oliver! as the first production to be produced by the school’s new performing arts centre. Oliver’s famous line of working class rebellion, "please, sir, I want some more", will echo across the brand new $47 million facility later this year.
Meanwhile, here I am buying lead pencils for the 33 kids in my class so they have something to write with while the paint peels off the walls and the carpet is held down with masking tape.
