With the re-election of Ken Wyatt to parliament and his subsequent appointment by the Prime Minister to the role of Minister for Indigenous Australians, we are being told that we have a leader. We have "one of us" holding the role in government that affects us the most, and we should be rejoicing at this fact because representation is seen as a win.
But representation is meaningless if it does not carry with it the responsibility to affect change.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.