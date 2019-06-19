Ken Wyatt Indigenous
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

With the re-election of Ken Wyatt to parliament and his subsequent appointment by the Prime Minister to the role of Minister for Indigenous Australians, we are being told that we have a leader. We have "one of us" holding the role in government that affects us the most, and we should be rejoicing at this fact because representation is seen as a win.

But representation is meaningless if it does not carry with it the responsibility to affect change.