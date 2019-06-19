What happens when people realise they can't trust new apartment construction? An industry already in trouble could hit the wall, and pull the economy down with it.

(Image: AAP/Dylan Coker)

What happens to the Sydney property market and the residential construction industry if potential buyers do what they should be doing and avoid buying off-the-plan and recent developments in NSW at all costs because there's no guarantee they're defect-free and will retain their value?

First Opal Tower in Sydney's west -- from which many residents are still locked out, six months on, and in which many owners are financially trapped, unable to sell apartments rapidly declining in value. Now there's Mascot Towers, a ten-year old apartment building in Sydney's east that may have been damaged by construction next door, or may have fallen victim to the same problem as Opal Towers: the rotten building certification system in NSW.