On Sunday afternoon a strawberry cheesecake was denied entry to the Melbourne Immigration Detention Centre (MITA).
The cake's destination was the visiting room where would-be recipient Tharunicaa was excitedly waiting to celebrate her second birthday. The same day, Peter Dutton appeared on Insiders saying he had “got all children out of detention here in Australia”.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.