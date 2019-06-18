Biloela family
Asylum seekers Priya and Nades and their Australian-born daughters, Kopika and Tharunicaa, (Image: Rebekah Holt)

On Sunday afternoon a strawberry cheesecake was denied entry to the Melbourne Immigration Detention Centre (MITA).

The cake's destination was the visiting room where would-be recipient Tharunicaa was excitedly waiting to celebrate her second birthday. The same day, Peter Dutton appeared on Insiders saying he had “got all children out of detention here in Australia”.