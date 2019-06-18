A sort of standard Monday night for now -- The Voice with 1.389 million nationally was a standout for Nine; Seven’s House Rules fell back to 1.05 million from Sunday night’s peak, and Masterchef Australia dipped to 868,000 nationally.
The highlight though was the return of Back Roads in the 8pm slot with 945,000, and then on to Have You Been Paying Attention on Ten with 987,000 nationally.
