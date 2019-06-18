Some weeks ago in a city in southern Mexico, my colleague Ernesto* arrived home to his apartment after a day covering a story a few miles away. He was met by two men with guns who demanded his money, phone and camera.
Cornered and fearing for his life, Ernesto handed over the goods. To his relief the men left, leaving the journalist standing in his doorway, shaking.
