John Setka CFMMEU
John Setka and Victorian CFMMEU officials outside the Melbourne Magistrates Court in May (Image: AAP/Joe Castro)

Hey, remember Twister? Who wants to play? Right now. Call the office, leave a message. I’ll come 'round. Where was I? Ah yeah, Twister. This article is going to be a lot like that fabled game because of reporting restrictions, but let’s have a go.

Labor has got itself into a huge tangle over John Setka, he of the CFMMEU, but coming a close second is the mainstream media who are either unable or unwilling to talk about its myriad complexities and paradoxes.