There are times you need the courage to take a great leap; you can't cross a chasm in two small jumps.
David Lloyd George, British prime minister (1916-22)
How the AFL conjured up its own crisis
In attempting to defuse aggressive behaviour amongst fans, the AFL has somehow managed to create a PR crisis. How did the organisation get here, and what can it do to get out?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.