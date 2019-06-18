Earlier this month in Thanjavur, India, 33-year-old man D. Anand Babu was beaten to death by four men after he objected to them drawing too much water from an overhead tank he operated. It was a small part of an increasing trend of violence over water access in the drought-gripped nation.
Last week, India suffered through a 50-degree heatwave. People were advised not to go outdoors after 11am. Animals dropped dead in the streets. Toilets couldn’t be flushed.
