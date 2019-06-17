Australians received more evidence last week that the news media are the big losers out of the political turmoil from the last 12 months -- and that’s before we factor in the impact of the conservative parties' surprise election win last month.
The 2019 Digital News Reports found that trust in news in Australia had slumped by 6% year on year to 44% percent. Trust in “News I Use” was not much better: 51%.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.