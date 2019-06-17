Could there be a water war between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Nile? It’s a question that has been regularly asked since 2011, when Ethiopia revealed that it was constructing a massive $4 billion, 6450-megawatt dam. It’s expected to be the biggest hydroelectric power plant in Africa when it opens.
The Nile runs through 11 African states, yet it is Egypt -- the last country the river passes through before it reaches the Mediterranean -- that the world famous river is most commonly associated with. Egypt has enjoyed historic dominance over the Nile too, which it considers its lifeline.
