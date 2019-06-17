Only a small drop in numbers for Insiders after Barrie Cassidy's departure — and The Voice continues to pull in viewers.

(Image: Insiders/ABC iview)

It was the first episode following Barrie Cassidy's departure and the Insiders audience understandably dipped on Sunday, though only a little, pulling in a still solid 580,000 with Annabel Crabb in the chair. That’s around the audience level the program started the year with, so a good outcome -- in fact it was just under the 588,000 for the penultimate program with Barry in the chair a fortnight ago.

The Voice continued on its merry way with 1.48 million nationally for Nine, House Rules straggled along in its wake with 1.19 million and Masterchef Australia was the caboose with 818,000.