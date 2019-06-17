There is significant concern within the intelligence community about a "power grab" by Home Affairs as the leadership of that portfolio again ramps up efforts to co-opt the Australians Signals Directorate into their control.
In an remarkable and blatant display of power, a clutch of security officials have renewed a controversial push to bring the military intelligence arm partly under the control of Home Affairs and give it unprecedented new powers to spy on civilian Australians and attack their computer networks. Peter Dutton yesterday backed the changes, demanding a "sensible discussion" about enabling the ASD to target Australians.
