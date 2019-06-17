Back in 2004, The Independent asked then-MP Boris Johnson, whether he had his sights set on the prime ministership. Johnson brushed off the suggestion: “my chances of becoming PM are about as good as the chances of finding Elvis on Mars, or my being reincarnated as an olive”.
And yet, more than a decade later, the controversial politician is pegged to become the British Conservative Party’s new leader, which would thrust him into Theresa May’s recently vacated prime ministership.
