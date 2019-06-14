Whistleblowers in the public service face few good options for revealing wrongdoing. Intelligence agency officials have none.

'Afghan Files' Whistleblower David William McBride (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

If you work in the Commonwealth Public Service and you observe criminality, misconduct or behaviour damaging to the public interest, your options for bringing it to light are limited. And if you work in an intelligence or security agency, you have none at all, and face extraordinary punishment if you try to do so.

For regular public servants, there's an act called the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 (PIDA). That was the work of Mark Dreyfus, Labor's last attorney-general. It was a good start for protection for both internal whistleblowing (inside an agency or to an ombudsman) and "external whistleblowing" -- the kind that most of us are familiar with.