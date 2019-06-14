Underfunded and increasingly corporatised, Australian universities are evermore concerned with money over education. Indeed, the title of vice-chancellor might easily be renamed "chief fundraiser". Hosting the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation thus represents a sizeable cash splash, and it’s no wonder that universities have been quick to pounce, even after the Australian National University (ANU) rejected the centre over concerns of academic autonomy.
Yet no university has genuinely secured a deal with the centre. While the University of Wollongong and the centre have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the process has been marred by secrecy, widespread criticism, and the resignation of visiting fellow Sarah Keenan in protest against it.
