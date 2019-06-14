Audiences have departed from Today, ruining the show's recovery streak.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

7.30 and Today saw a sudden loss of viewers yesterday. Mysterious in the case of 7.30, sad and perhaps predictable in the case of Today, which saw its national audience dip back to alert levels of 283,000 nationally and 188,000 in the metros. Up to Thursday’s slump, this week was looking like the best the program has had since the controversial shake-up in hosts and the departure of "Our Karl" Stefanovic.

7.30’s loss was more mysterious, from 857,000 nationally on Wednesday night and 793,000 a week ago, to just 618,000 last night. 7.30 had fewer metro viewers (376,000) than 10 News First from 5 to 6pm (379,000). That is rare, extremely rare.