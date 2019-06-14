Bob Katter. (Image: Glenn Hunt/AAP)

A recording of Akubra hat influencer and independent MP for Kennedy Bob Katter popped up on YouTube last week where he appeared to take the pledge of allegiance for far-right hate group the Proud Boys.

“I am Bob Katter and I am a proud Western chauvinist,” he stammered into a megaphone with his trademark crackle. “It is us who brought civilisation into the world and we won't be apologising for it. Don’t get in our way."