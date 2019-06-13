Rex Patrick is having something of a moment. Last month’s federal election made the Centre Alliance senator from South Australia a crossbench kingmaker, and his vote will be crucial if the Morrison government is to take the unusual step of getting anything done.
When the Australian Federal Police raided the ABC offices, and News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst’s home last week, Patrick’s fierce criticism of what he called a “shameless attack on the press” put him further in the spotlight.
