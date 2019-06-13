Now that the need to maintain a united front ahead of a federal election has been dispensed with, a season of house-cleaning has commenced for struggling state oppositions.
Labor's process to find a new leader in New South Wales is proceeding in a manner that illustrates the wisdom of having kept it on hold until the federal election, and now the Western Australian Liberals have undergone a swift transition to a new leader following the resignation last night of Mike Nahan.
