The 'book-up' credit system doesn't make the top 100 list of things institutionally wrong with Indigenous affairs in Australia. But that this case ended this way is utterly crushing.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

This week, the High Court delivered a judgment that neatly encapsulates just how far we have to go towards racial equality in this country. It was a four-three split, with the majority squarely on the wrong side of history (in my humble view). It’s a case that rewards a very close look.

Mintabie is a community in the middle of the most remote part of South Australia, 1100km north of Adelaide. It is on Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (Anangu) land. The Anangu people have no ready access to banking or other financial services, and they are extremely poor in assets and income.