Good morning, early birds. The government is planning to reintroduce a failed anti-union bill in the wake of recent controversy surrounding John Setka, and two brothers shot by police at the Victorian border may have terror links. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

GOVERNMENT EXPLOITS UNION TROUBLE

The government is set to renew its push for a union-busting bill, capitalising on the controversy surrounding CFMMEU secretary John Setka, The Age reports. Energy Minister Angus Taylor told reporters that the government will bring its failed Ensuring Integrity Bill back to parliament, allowing it to disqualify law-breaking ­officials and making it easier to deregister unions, indicating this was about more than just Setka: “There are many more union thugs where he came from.”



Setka yesterday fronted a press conference in Melbourne with his wife, industrial lawyer Emma Walters, denouncing allegations as a political hit and doubling down on refusals to resign. ACTU secretary Sally McManus is expected to confront Setka today, pleading with him to step down, The New Daily reports. Anthony Albanese’s move to expel Setka from the Labor Party has reportedly sparked “union mutiny”.

TERRORISM LINKS

Two brothers shot by police in a confrontation near the Victoria-New South Wales ­border last night may have terrorist links ($), The Herald Sun reports. The men, reportedly armed with a knife and tomahawk, were cornered and shot at a Murray River campground after they rammed a police car, lunged at officers with weapons, and refused to surrender. The men were both taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Clive Rust said investigators from Counter Terrorism Command were in the area attempting to locate, identify and speak to the men, both believed to be Australian nationals, in what he called “routine inquiries”, The Age reports. According to The Herald Sun, the brothers converted to Islam while in prison and were considered to be of “low-level ­interest” ($) to counter-terrorism police.

ADANI LOSES CHALLENGE

The federal government has conceded a federal court challenge by the Australian Conservation Foundation over an Adani water pipeline assessment, The Guardian reports.

The government admits it failed to properly consider public responses to the north Galilee water scheme proposal and even lost some of the submissions. It will now have to reassess water infrastructure, reopening the project for public comment. The decision will not prevent Adani from commencing preliminary construction if it receives approval for its groundwater plans today.

Queensland LNP will today announce a major pre-election pitch to Queensland’s coal country, committing to a 10-year royalties freeze amongst other measures, The Courier-Mail reports.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Quick, grab her and bash her. NT Infrastructure Minister Eva Lawler

The words used by the minister at the centre of a bullying claim, in reference to an opposition staffer in a Parliament House lift —words Lawler claims were intended as a “flippant joke” ($), according to NT News.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Inequality is growing in Australia. Labor’s mission is to create a fairer society – Wayne Swan (The Guardian): “The direction of the review and our response must not and will not be influenced by biased ideological arguments peddled by our opponents. For example, there were disturbing swings against us that we can’t and mustn’t ignore. Why did they occur? The standard Coalition argument is that Labor lost because it pursued “the politics of envy” and employed ‘class war rhetoric’ that drove away aspirational middle-ground voters – in other words, that we went too far to the left and surrendered the centre ground. It’s what our opponents would say, of course, but it’s contradicted by the facts. What the results actually show is different.”

In memory of Bob Hawke, it’s time for Medicare II – Leanne Wells (The Age/SMH): “If a latter-day Bob Hawke were to introduce a universal health insurance scheme now, it would look little like the Medicare of today. It is time for Medicare II. As we farewell Hawke, the father of Medicare, at his state funeral on Friday, we might do him justice by considering how we sustain his legacy.”

Post-electoral shortcomings on both sides of politics ($) – Niki Savva (The Australian): “If we want to get technical about it, the government not only knowingly kept making a promise it knew it was going to be unable to keep, along the way it also undermined its claims for a mandate. If you announce days after the vote you can’t actually implement a key promise as outlined, how can you then claim your opponents have a moral duty to vote for it holus-bolus? Good luck now with any measure not taken to the election, for which no mandate exists at all, but which might be needed to refloat an economy the government promised day in, day out would produce another 1.25 million new jobs.”

