Seven saw viewers switch off in droves as The Super Switch tries to make up its disappointing debut.

(Image: Seven Network)

Seven kept The Super Switch in the schedule last night and its national audience bounced to a national 590,000 (from 481,000 on Tuesday night). So is all saved? Nope. It finished a weak fourth in the 7.30pm slot behind Ten’s MasterChef which lifted to 969,000, the ABC's 7.30 on 857,000, Anh’s Brush With Fame on 845,000, and Nine’s weak Talking’ ‘Bout Your Generation on 684,000. At the same time another 547,000 were watching the Australia-Pakistan ODI from the Cricket World Cup on Nine Gem (an average 156,000 watched the game on Foxtel).

So The Super Switch remains The Super Flop. That was especially so after Seven News had averaged 1.67 million from 6 to 7pm. That means 1.08 million went elsewhere when The Super Switch started. Nine easily win the total people battle but Seven won the main channels simply because so many people were diverted to the ODI on Gem.