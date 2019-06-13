Companies are finally starting to work out what the Business Council's climate change policy is: vaguely supporting action, then sabotaging any efforts to actually do anything.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott.

With Westpac joining the growing list of corporations that are questioning the climate policy stance of the Business Council of Australia (BCA), it seems that major companies that take climate change seriously have sussed out the strategy of one of Australia's most toxic denialist lobby groups.

The Business Council, denialist? Surely this is the business group that, according to its website, supports "action on climate change" and supports our Paris Agreement commitments? The reason the BCA is one of Australia's most dangerous denialist groups is because its strategy is to accept climate change and the need for climate action, but aggressively sabotage any actual policies designed to address it. That's what ultimately serves the interest of a number of its high-profile multinational members: ExxonMobil, the world's fifth-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, Shell, the ninth biggest, BP, the 11th, Chevron, 12th, BHP, 20th -- not to mention local greenhouse champions like Woodside and owners of coal-fired power stations, and denialist advocate News Corp.