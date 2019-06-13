After six months of government, Jair Bolsonaro has little to nothing positive to show.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. (Image: AP/Suamy Beydoun)

Unemployment, possible bankruptcy of the country, international mishaps, destruction of the education system, and an internal conflict punctuated by purges... The first few months of Brazil's Bolsonaro administration will challenge future historians to truly understand the actions (and consequences) of a government comparable to Don Quixote fighting windmills. Except in Bolsonaro’s case the windmills are a global communist conspiracy.

Part of a global wave of fascism, Bolsonaro decided not to disappoint fans and critics alike. Brazil is facing an unprecedented economic crisis, which worsened during the second Dilma Rousseff administration (2015-2016). Due to the crisis and the political inability of the Workers’ Party at the time, Rousseff was eventually removed from office through an impeachment process. Her then vice-president, Michel Temer, did little to improve the country's economy, handing over power with the country in a situation that is at the very least complicated, if not alarming.