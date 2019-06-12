From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours...
News, news everywhere. The ABC’s news director Gaven Morris took some time out this morning from a busy couple of weeks at the national broadcaster to share his thoughts on the University of Canberra’s latest Digital news report, published today. Reflecting on the rather depressing findings about just how disengaged Australians are with the news and with politics, Morris talked about how Australians were overwhelmed with sources of news and information, and politics was over-reported in Australia:
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.