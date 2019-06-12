This week: the perils of privilege, the whitening of pot, invisible galaxies, Modi's dark victory, and what freezing does to language.

(Image: Unsplash/Annie Spratt)

ENTRY VISA TO DYSTOPIA

Want to travel to the US? Get ready to hand over your social media details (idea: set up a fake social media profile business to sell manufactured personae to people who want to get into the US without revealing their online self; it’s perfectly reasonable, given the US military have done just that).

Fake news is so 2016: deep fakes — videos that look completely authentic — are now becoming almost trivially easy to produce. Read up on the sublime stupidity of smartlocks. And get ’em while they’re young: US schools are insisting on 24/7 surveillance of “at risk” children.