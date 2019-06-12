NIMBYism is getting out of hand in Australia, at the exact moment it is least needed.
Take an article that recently appeared in Nine’s real estate section Domain. It describes opposition to development in a street in the inner Melbourne suburb of Elwood. Three houses in the bayside suburb -- outside the heritage boundary -- will be replaced by a three-storey building that will provide 22 homes.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.