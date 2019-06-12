Labor's inconsistency on oversight of security agencies has left a crucial missing link on the response to the government's attacks on those who would subject it to scrutiny.

It's hard trying to follow Labor's position on what role parliament's Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security should play. Labor used to support reforming the committee to give it significantly greater oversight powers for intelligence agencies and the ability to initiate inquiries.

It even introduced a bill to that effect in the Senate. Then it lost interest. When Rex Patrick tried to introduce a similar bill, Labor killed it by referring it to a committee. Maybe they thought empowering the committee was a bad move if they were about to get into government. As they say in the classics: LOL.