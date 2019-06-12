New extradition laws with Beijing are just another step in the erosion of Hong Kong's political and legal autonomy. The effects will be huge for the region.

Hong Kong's 2014 'Umbrella Movement' protests (Image: Studio Incendo)

Hong Kong’s proposed extradition treaty with China was the subject of unprecedented street protests at the weekend, attended by as many as one million of the city’s eight million residents. It's the biggest series of protests since 1989 marches again the Tiananmen Square massacre, and is looming as a headache for the Australian government.

Known officially as the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019, the proposed law has its second reading in the Hong Kong Legislative Council Wednesday today. While debate begins today, the bill is expected to be voted on on June 20 as the LC added sitting days to push the new law through.