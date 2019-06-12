Controversy is a tried and true way to run an ad campaign landing a public health message in the mainstream.

The Heart Foundation's now-infamous "Heartless Words" advertising campaign is dead. The major campaign that stated that people who don’t look after their heart health don’t love their families led to public anger, an apology and finally a pulling of the plug.

The ads featured what has been labelled “cruel”, “hurtful” and “disgraceful” scenes of a dying woman lying in a hospital bed and telling her young daughter that she doesn’t care about her, and a young man telling his groups that he doesn’t care for them. It was designed to tug at the very organ the foundation wanted to draw attention to -- the heart. But that tug ended up capsizing the whole campaign and creating a public relations disaster the foundation is trying to clean up.