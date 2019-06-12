How did viewers react to Seven's new reality dating show?

(Image: Seven Network)

Oh dearie me, not another turkey from Seven. The much hyped Super Switch? It bombed absolutely, completely, DOA, with 481,000 national viewers. It’s why Nine won the night in prime time by eight percentage points -- a hiding. Will Seven suffer more pain by leaving it in the schedule or demote it to a digital channel? Advertisers will be after make-goods on this flop.

So an overwhelming win for Nine thanks to The Voice (1.38 million nationally) and The Big Bang Theory (891,000). The flop undid all the work of Seven News in whacking Nine News by over half a million viewers from 6-6.30pm. In regional markets, Seven’s 6pm News was on top with 652,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 602,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm was on 444,000, Home and Away had 406,000 and The Voice was on 378,000.