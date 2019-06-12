The legal system in Australia is completely out of touch with Indigenous culture and its preference for collective ownership.

Indigenous people are a collective people. We are of the land and we are responsible for our people and communities. Culture is found in our art, ceremony, stories, songs and dance passed on for generations to the community -- not any one individual. Our culture is centred on our kinship structures and the responsibility that entails. This responsibility is sacred.

In a colonised country, the integrity of that culture of community against individualism and capitalism is of the utmost importance, which is why there is a real sense of betrayal and grief in the Indigenous community at the moment. This follows the licensing of the copyright for the Aboriginal flag by designer Harold Thomas to WAM Clothing, a Queensland based non-Indigenous corporation. Not only was this licence granted to a non-Indigenous corporation, but it was done so exclusively, to the detriment of the collective -- the community.