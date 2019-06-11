We know they have to get paid, but we just don’t want to hear how much.
The public outing of politicians' salaries generally produces a national response akin to the face we make while cleaning lumps of soap and hair from the plughole in the shower. It’s a blend of shock, awe and quiet admiration. It takes a lot of guts to put so little in and yet garner so much in return.
