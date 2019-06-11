Audiences tune in to farewell the veteran journalist from his Insiders hosting role.

Barrie Cassidy’s reign as host of Insiders on Sunday ended with a bang -- 794,000 for the live broadcast and throwing in the smaller audiences for the repeats later in the day and early Monday, well over 800,000 -- the highest for a non-post election morning. It would have made Insiders the seventh most watched program on Sunday, one of its highest ever top 10 placings.

Insiders and Offsiders (which Cassidy originally hosted), are the last of the serious Sunday morning chat shows left standing. Weekend Sunrise on Seven and Weekend Today on Nine are lightweight competitors and have been left behind in the wake of the steady growth in viewers for Insiders.