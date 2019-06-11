Over the weekend, the federal government and its agencies sent an unspoken but clear message to confidential sources -- if your leak suits the government (or its agencies) you’ve got nothing to worry about.
This message came via reports that "due to the limited prospects of identifying a suspect" the AFP was ending its investigation into the front-paged leak of apparent security concerns over February’s Medevac legislation.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.