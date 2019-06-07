Even with Labor's incoming support, the government's plan to give tax cuts to the wealthy won't prop up a lagging economy beset by poor growth and stagnant wages.

Labor may reverse its opposition to the Coalition’s planned $20 billion income tax cut in an effort to boost the economy, following Australia’s slowest year of growth since the global financial crisis.

These savings come under the first two stages of the Coalition’s three-part income tax plan, which was proposed during the most recent budget. The combined changes under both stages are worth up to $2600 for workers earning up to $120,000.