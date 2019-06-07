The number of religious Australians may be in decline, but it won't help Labor much in the short term.

Coming as it did at a time of chronic wage stagnation and worsening economic malaise, many explanations for Scott Morrison's surprise election win have turned on cultural rather than economic factors.

In particular, conservatives smarting from the same-sex marriage defeat in November 2017 were keen to claim vindication from a victory built on thumping Liberal swings in areas with high rates of religious observance. As well as outer suburbia and regional Queensland, this phenomenon was said to encompass areas of Sydney which, being dominated by non-western immigrants, were immune from the depredations of "cultural Marxism".