Will audience numbers pick up across the winter sports season?

A weak night given that the most popular program -- the The Chase Australia (1.09 million nationally) wasn't in prime time. MasterChef was way behind with 754,000 and there was nothing else non-news to challenge. In the morning though Today had its best figures for some time -- 339,000 nationally (well behind Sunrise’s 455,000) and its metro audience jumped to 222,000, only 40,000 behind Sunrise’s 262,000 (which was low by recent standards).

The battle was between Seven’s The Front Bar (572,000 nationally) and the Cricket World Cup game on Nine Gem (514,000 for the Australian batting in the first session). The match on Foxtel had 252,000 for the first session and 71,000 for the second. Sunday morning is the highlight for the long weekend -- it’s the final hosting of Insiders by Barrie Cassidy, a moment to watch and remember a talent.