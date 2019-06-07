Rugby Australia had plenty of opportunities to sack Israel Folau for his posting of religious beliefs on social media. They only did so when the posts were homophobic.

Israel Folau (Image:AP/Rick Rycroft)

Israel Folau has a prodigious leap and a powerful fend. He does not, however, turn the other cheek. Having lost his $5m playing contract with Rugby Australia, Folau decided to skip the step of an internal appeal and take his case to court. Reportedly, he’ll be seeking damages on top of his lost salary, taking his claim towards $10m.

Folau has launched proceedings against Rugby Australia (RA) in the Fair Work Commission, claiming wrongful termination. Specifically, his case is under section 772 of the Fair Work Act, the precise wording of which is critical: