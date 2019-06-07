From "climate change" to "climate crisis"; experts say there are pros and cons to every doomsday prediction.

(Image: Unsplash/Anqi Lu)

According to a policy paper published by the Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration, an independent think tank based in Melbourne, there is a “high likelihood of human civilisation coming to an end” by 2050 if immediate action is not taken.

Vice published an article about the paper on Tuesday with the headline “'High likelihood of human civilisation coming to an end’ in 2050, new report suggests”, which was later edited to read “starting in 2050”. The initial headline led to understandably panicked reactions on social media.