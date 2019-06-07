Never have I had so much money riding on an election. Not that I bet on it. I honestly thought to myself: if Bill Shorten wins this, I could make money making art. Or at least find financial stability. There will be grants, there will be jobs, there will be an ABC. I could hear the gold jingling in my coin purse.
Instead, I now hear the aria of another government-funded Wagnerian opera, and the auto-aiming lasers of robo-debt. I am desperately trying to learn Marc Anthony’s lines in Tina Arena’s “I Want to Spend My Lifetime Loving You”. Failing that, I’m on the next steamer out of here.
