There are more than a few questions surrounding blacklisted casino magnate Stanley Ho's relationship to Sydney's incoming Crown Casino.

Crown Casino at Sydney's Barangaroo precinct (Image: AAP/Jeremy Piper)

Watching the Crown casino rise from the alienated public foreshore of Sydney's Barangaroo and form into what looks like a monstrous mussel shell shoved point-first into a glass toilet bowl, one can only marvel at this simple eternal truth: in Sydney, Packers get exactly what they want.

In this case, what James Packer desired was that the New South Wales government break its promise that one casino for Sydney would be enough, and that it comply with his unsolicited demand to occupy what might have been open public space on the Darling Harbour edge of the most historically interesting part of Sydney’s CBD with an over-sized tower of concrete and high rollers.