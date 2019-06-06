While recent police raids of media companies have been shocking, experts say they have been a long time coming.

Police raids on journalists this week have brought the issue of press freedom back onto front pages. The sudden attack on Australia's free media has surprised some, but the government's power to conduct such raids has been steadily increasing in the 21st century.

Who can raid journalists' information?

The Australian Federal Police, who conducted the raids, is responsible for policing national security and other Commonwealth laws. Rebecca Ananian-Welsh, senior lecturer at the University of Queensland's TC Beirne School of Law, told Crikey that when a story or investigation has to do with national security -- which the target of this week's raids did -- the AFP would be the ones searching through journalists' kitchens and emails.