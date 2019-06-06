Josh Frydenberg says there are "domestic challenges" to economic growth. The main challenge is one he and his government has created, and it's smashing the economy.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Who is Treasurer of Australia? Is it Josh Frydenberg? Chris Bowen? Who knows? You can't tell from the media release issued by Frydenberg yesterday in response to the appalling national accounts data for the March quarter.

It's a remarkable statement -- remarkable, that is, for its complete disengagement from any sense that Frydenberg might actually have any role in what's going on in the economy. It reads like an analyst who'd cut and pasted from the ABS' press release for his clients, reeling off statistics without any reflection that this man has been in charge of the economy for ten months and his government has been running the show since 2013.