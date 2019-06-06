Recent incursions on Australia's free press have shown once again that, without a national bill of rights, liberty is treated cheaply in Australia.

This week, the extraordinary power of Australia’s police and intelligence services to go after the media was on full display. The Australian Federal Police’s raids on the ABC and News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst’s home have exposed the narrowing of press freedom in Australia. They are the outcome of more than a decade spent steadily expanding the national security apparatus, giving agencies greater power to erode our civil liberties.

