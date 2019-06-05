This week, a New York Times article revealed that YouTube’s video recommendation algorithm gave paedophiles access to a tailor-made stream of content containing children.
The videos were usually innocent -- family movies taken by parents of their kids playing in a swimming pool, dancing, or doing gymnastics. Nor did they violate the platforms terms. But they soon racked up thousands of views, as the algorithm identified people with an interest in this content, and kept them watching by directing them to similar videos across the platform.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.