The raid on a News Corp journalist exposes how police can target journalistic sources with impunity — and how "national security" is simply a tool to protect the powerful from scrutiny.

Secretary of the Home Affairs Department Mike Pezzullo (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Annika Smethurst's 2018 story that led to the Australian Federal Police raid on her home yesterday was something all too rare in Canberra: actual news, as in something someone in power doesn't want us to know.

It deeply embarrassed the head of the Home Affairs department Mike Pezzullo, and by extension Pezzullo's minister Peter Dutton. Dutton and Pezzullo have for years now presided over one of the most malicious, bungle-prone least competent portfolios in Commonwealth history, while pretending to be national security tough guys holding the line against foreign evil.