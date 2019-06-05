News Corp has actively cheered the expansion of the Coalition's police state. But now that one of its own is the target, News Corp is suddenly opposed to the world it helped create.

The story that allegedly led to the raid on the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst. (Image: Sky News)

Oh you'd forgotten we live in a police state? One where the government has extraordinary and wide-ranging powers to surveil you, interfere with your life and jail you, all in secret? Powers used not in the service of the rule of law or for national security, but to protect the government from political embarrassment?

That's why the Australian Federal Police repeatedly went looking for sources for stories about the Immigration Department's systematic abuse of offshore detainees at the request of Scott Morrison and his bureaucrats. That's why NBN Co, with the support of the government, sooled the AFP onto Labor shadow minister Stephen Conroy and his staff during the 2016 election. That's why the government is prosecuting, using secret documents that even defendants are not allowed to see, Witness K and Bernard Collaery for exposing the crimes committed by ASIS against Timor-Leste by the request of the Howard government.