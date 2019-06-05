The Voice wins another round of network prime time fight for Nine.

(Image: 9Now)

No more sleeps to go until State of Origin game one tonight from Brisbane. Another night for Nine with The Voice -- 1.37 million nationally -- the most watched of the big budget non-news programs. Masterchef, 828,000 nationally and House Rules, 999,000. Seven’s 6pm News had 1.80 million, Nine’s had 1.32 million -- a 486,000 winning margin for Seven. How long before Nine and Southern Cross start cutting costs? Nine won Sydney, Seven again won Melbourne and Brisbane the remaining markets (bar northern NSW).

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News had 627,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 568,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 459,000, Home and Away with 402,000, and The Voice with 398,000.